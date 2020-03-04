This cult-favorite $150 turtleneck has dupes starting at just $20

As a suburban mom, I'm always on the hunt for comfortable clothes that I can actually parent a toddler in (Read: no silk or suede!), but that also make me look put together (even when I'm absolutely not). Enter: Dudley Stephens, a brand best known for their fleece turtlenecks, and specifically their structured, stand-up collar that is simultaneously warm, stylish and ultra-flattering.

After spotting the brand's signature turtlenecks time and time again in my town (and nonstop on my Instagram feed on influencers like 9to5Chic's Anh Sundstrom, Katie Sturino and Cameran Eubanks), I finally tried out the Cobble Hill and the Park Slope styles for myself. And, well, I'm obsessed.

Here's why. First, that collar is no joke. It's fashionable, plain and simple, and given its wide, funnel shape, it visually elongates the neck, making it look slimmer. Second, the fleece is soft and warm, wrinkle-free and totally durable, withstanding sticky fingers, splattered milk and worse.

Their versatility is no surprise. Dudley Stephens was founded in 2015 by sisters Lauren Stephens and Katherine "Kaki" McGrath and their mom, Bonnie Dudley, with the intention of utilizing a durable material but remaking it with chic, structured silhouettes.

"Since launching our company, we have proven that women want to look fashionable, but also want to be able to tackle life's daily challenges from morning, noon, to night, all while not having to change," Stephens and McGrath told CNN Underscored. "We wanted to design high-fashion styles in a fabric that is both wearable and casual. We felt the best way to achieve this was by taking fleece and making it tailored and stylish."

After trying out the pieces for several weeks, my overall take is that they are crisply tailored, while also being totally cozy. They literally feel fancy. And I get compliments every time I'm wearing one of them. I did find the styles to fit a wee bit snug, so I'd suggest sizing up when ordering.

Available in dozens of bright and neutral hues, Dudley Stephens' products are machine-washable and come in various textured fleece types, from the ultra-downy "vello" to the matte terry. They all feature the brand's embroidered pineapple logo — which is the key way to discern if someone is wearing a Dudley or a dupe! — and are made in Brooklyn, New York, from recycled yarn, which has repurposed more than 2 million plastic bottles to date.

I'm not sure about you, but a female-run, eco-friendly company churning out high-quality clothing that's at the intersection of cozy and chic is something I can definitely get behind. The only problem? The price, of course. Going for $158 a pop (with other Dudley styles going for much more), I began a search across the internet to find styles similar at a fraction of the price. Luckily enough, I found not just one, but eight dupes that start at just $20.

Below are my beloved Dudley Stephens turtlenecks, and lots of similar-looking dupes that are a bit cheaper, too.

Dudley Stephens turtlenecks

Dudley Stephens' most iconic product is surely this turtleneck tunic that covers your rear completely, making it the perfect pair for leggings. We love the hidden pockets and the slightly flared silhouette and the 20+ colors it comes in.

"We believe every woman should have a classic turtleneck in their closets," Dudley and McGrath explained about their flagship product. "We wanted the neck to always stand up and be sturdy; our fleece fabric allows for a sturdy, put-together look that lasts wash after wash."

The shorter but equally popular turtleneck style at Dudley Stephens is the Park Slope. Boxy and roomy, the top hits at the waist and features a banded detail on the bottom. Currently available in 24 colorways, the top comes in vello and terry fleece.

The dupes

A New Day Turtleneck Pullover ($27.99; target.com)

A New Day Turtleneck Pullover

Loose and cut at the hip, this pullover from Target brand A New Day comes in five dusty hues and features a tall but drapey collar that we can get on board with.

Athleta 24/7 Funnel Neck Sweatshirt ($49.99, originally $89; athleta.gap.com)

Athleta 24/7 Funnel Neck Sweatshirt

Fleece-lined, this oversized turtleneck sweatshirt is made from organic cotton and features side slits for keeping things airy when you're on the go. Currently on sale, it comes in black, cream and a muted red.

Alo Clarity Long Sleeve ($88; aloyoga.com)

Alo Clarity Long Sleeve

Slimmer in its silhouette is this fleece turtleneck by yoga brand Alo. Available in four neutral hues, the top features ribbed sleeves and cuffs and waist-slimming darts.

Land's End Women's Fleece Turtleneck Tunic Top ($19.97-$29.97, originally $39.95; landsend.com)

Land's End Women's Fleece Turtleneck Tunic Top

This hip-covering fleece turtleneck is a great option at its current on-sale price. Soft and lightweight, the top's slight side vents are the design highlight.

Amazon Essentials Terry Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Tunic ($22; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Terry Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Tunic

While this Amazon Essentials top isn't fleece, it does have a looser funnel neck that some might appreciate. We love how the collar and cuffs are ribbed, and the built-in thumbholes make it a great workout option. Oh, and it's got an excellent 4.6-star rating on the site.

Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater ($59.50; amazon.com)

Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater

If this sweater has been popping up in your Instagram feed 24/7 this winter, you're not alone! Slightly similar to the high-collar turtlenecks we love, this oversized top from Cable Stitch is hip-grazing and boxy and comes in seven wintry colors that are perfect for pairing with jeans, leggings or midi skirts.

Alternative Apparel Mock Turtleneck Pullover in Cotton Modal Fleece ($57.95; zappos.com)

Alternative Apparel Mock Turtleneck Pullover in Cotton Modal Fleece

Featuring a straight hemline and a mock neckline, this fleecy sweatshirt from American Apparel is a classic staple that everyone needs.

Asos High Neck Cozy Oversized Sweat ($35; asos.com)

ASOS High Neck Cozy Oversized Sweat

Oversized and cozy, this turtleneck from Asos has dropped shoulders and is made of a soft, fleece-lined sweatshirt fabric.

