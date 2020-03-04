Gear up with 30% off select Champion styles

Champion has recently been spotted on the likes of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kendrick Lamar and Hailey Bieber. The brand has actually been around for decades (you may remember it from high school gym class?), but this recent attention from starlets has brought Champion sweats, tees and more back into the public consciousness.

And now through March 10, Champion is taking 30% off select styles, and an additional 30% off sale items with promo code SPRING so it's never been easier to get in on the trend. We've listed some of our favorite Champion finds below, or feel free to browse through the entire sale.

Women's styles

Stadium Colorblocked Windbreaker ($49, originally $65; champion.com)

Stadium Colorblocked Windbreaker

Stay warm and look stylish in the Stadium Colorblocked Windbreaker. It's available in three color combinations and selling out fast.

The Authentic Sports Bra, All Over Logo ($23, originally $30; champion.com)

The Authentic Sports Bra, All Over Logo

Champion fans can show how much they love the brand in this Authentic Sports Bra. Available in four colors and two script variations, the sports bra is created to keep you comfortable and dry thanks to Double Dry technology.

Everyday Bike Shorts, Script Logo ($23, originally $30; champion.com)

Everyday Bike Shorts, Script Logo

Work out in comfort with the high-rise Everyday Bike Shorts. Pair these shorts with a sports bra or a crop top for a trendy-yet-chill vibe.

Plus Authentic 7/8 Tights, Multicolor Logo ($30, originally $40; champion.com)

Plus Authentic 7/8 Tights, Multicolor Logo

The Plus Authentic 7/8 Tights in athletic navy are stretchy soft and make for a sleek look at the gym or out and about.

Powerblend Colorblock Hoodie, Script Logo ($36, originally $60; champion.com)

Powerblend Colorblock Hoodie, Script Logo

Perfect for travel, this midweight fleece hoodie will keep you warm and comfortable — especially on those cold flights. As an alternative, try the same sweatshirt with a crew neck.

Powerblend Boyfriend Crew, Satin Stitch Logo ($38, originally $50; champion.com)

Powerblend Boyfriend Crew, Satin Stitch Logo

That borrowed-from-the-guys look is all the rage right now. Achieve it yourself with this comfy and bright sweatshirt.

Packable Jacket ($34, originally $45; champion.com)

Packable Jacket

This lightweight windbreaker is easy to carry in your bag in case of bad weather. It features an adjustable hem to keep you protected in the rain.

Motion Control Zip Sports Bra ($34, originally $45; champion.com)

Motion Control Zip Sports Bra

Ever heard of a sports bra with 3D motion technology? Champion designed the Motion Control Zip Sports Bra around the science of a woman's body movement during a workout. Don't wait, this item is selling out fast.

No-Show Socks 6-Pack ($9, originally $10; champion.com)

No-Show Socks 6-Pack

There's no such thing as too many socks.

Men's styles

Powerblend Fleece Crew, Logo with White Chainstitch ($42, originally $50; champion.com)

Powerblend Fleece Crew, Logo with White Chainstitch

No need to wonder what to wear with this crew. The Powerblend Fleece Crew goes with everything, and it's available in seven colorways.

Pullover V-Neck Scout ($53, originally $70; champion.com)

Pullover V-Neck Scout

Wear this pullover to the next game you attend outdoors. The water and wind resistant material is designed to make sure you're prepared for the elements.

Sports Hoodie ($45, originally $60; champion.com)

Sports Hoodie

Athletes, this Sports Hoodie is created to make sure you stay comfortable and sweat-free during your next workout, thanks to cotton-blend French terry.

Sportstyle Tee, All Over Logo ($23, originally $30; champion.com)

Sportstyle Tee, All Over Logo

The Sportstyle Tee is a lightweight cotton shirt that is made to fit your lifestyle.

Middleweight Shorts ($23, originally $30; champion.com)

Middleweight Shorts

These shorts have pockets galore and feature a color-blocked waistband.

Track Pants, Logo Side Taping ($30, originally $40; champion.com)

Track Pants, Logo Side Taping

Champion updated the classic track pant with a modern fit and soft inner lining.

Colorblocked Packable Jacket ($34, originally $45; champion.com)

Colorblocked Packable Jacket

Play with a variety of color combinations in the Colorblocked Packable Jacket.

Double Dry Graphic Muscle Tee ($15, originally $20; champion.com)

Double Dry Graphic Muscle Tee

Show off those biceps and stop worrying about sweat in this tank, which boasts Double Dry technology.

Accessories

Reverse Weave Blanket Script Logo ($39, originally $60; champion.com)

Stay warm during practice, game day or long travels with the heavyweight fleece Reverse Weave Blanket. It has a sweatshirt feel and is large enough to share.

