Get up to $100 a year in airport lounge access with the Amex Green card

Story highlights The American Express® Green Card is for people with high travel and dining expenses who can maximize Amex points.

The $150 annual fee is higher than the more common $95 fee found on other travel cards.

Annual credits for LoungeBuddy and Clear membership can significantly offset the fee.

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Our quick take: If the ultra-luxury Platinum Card® from American Express is too rich for your blood, the iconic American Express® Green Card is an alternative. It's expensive for a mid-tier card, but it racks up plenty of points when used on dining and travel globally, and Amex Membership Rewards are highly valuable, enabling premium flight redemptions that would otherwise be out of reach for many.

Pros:

3x points on travel (including ride-sharing) and dining worldwide.

Up to $100 in annual Clear credits.

Up to $100 in annual LoungeBuddy credits.

Trip delay, baggage and car rental insurance.

Terms apply.

Cons:

Lounge access isn't unlimited.

Only 1x earning on everything outside of dining and travel.

Amex points require homework to maximize.

No cell phone insurance.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months.

Best for: Casual travelers and restaurant goers who want to earn valuable Amex points for high-end trips.

Digging into the American Express Green card

The American Express Green card has long been an afterthought in the minds of credit card aficionados. But near the end of 2019, the card underwent a full revamp, turning it into a vastly improved all-around travel card. At $150 a year, it's more expensive than the average $95 mid-tier credit card, but if you can take advantage of its bonus categories and perks, it's not too hard to make up the difference in additional value.

The Amex Green's 30,000-point welcome bonus — available after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership — isn't fantastic for a card at this price point. But it's not terrible either, as those points are worth at least $300 when redeemed for airfare via Amex Travel, and potentially even more when transferred to Amex's airline and hotel partners.

If you're using a mix of credit cards to maximize how many points or miles (or cash back) you earn in various bonus categories, and you don't already have a top-of-wallet card for global dining and travel, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more complete card with an annual fee this low. Plus, it's even easy to offset the card's cost by leveraging a pair of up to $100 credits for Clear and LoungeBuddy.

Related: Explore CNN Underscored's guide to the best travel credit cards of 2020.

Put simply, casual travelers and restaurant goers who don't travel frequently enough to appreciate dedicated airline lounge access may want to seriously consider the Amex Green. Combine the welcome bonus with the annual credits, and it's as if American Express is compensating you to try out this card, at least for the first year.

Advantages of the American Express Green

The biggest advantage of the Amex Green card is its terrific earning rate of 3 points for every dollar you spend on worldwide dining and travel, which includes not only the usual flights, hotels and car rentals, but also ride-sharing, taxis, subways, buses, tolls and even parking. Those bonus categories match that of the heralded Chase Sapphire Reserve — a card which carries a $550 annual fee — but for just over one-quarter of the price.

Amex's Membership Rewards points are very valuable if you know how to research airline and hotel award space, and can have a flexible travel strategy to maximize them. American Express has 21 airline and hotel transfer partners, which open up incredible redemption possibilities for those willing to put in the time and effort. It's one of the more lucrative point currencies for advanced points and miles experts.

Get up to $100 in credit each year toward a Clear membership with the Amex Green card.

If you're tired of long security lines at airports, the card's up to $100 annual Clear credit enables you to cut the line with a biometric alternative at many major airports. Clear will also get you into certain sporting events faster, with 23 venues currently partnering with the company, including arenas such as the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.



While there's no airline lounge membership included with the Amex Green, you do get up to $100 in LoungeBuddy credits each calendar year. LoungeBuddy is a service owned by American Express that lets you buy one-day entry to individual lounges at airports around the world starting at $25 per visit. That means the $100 can net you a few free lounge visits per year.

The card also carries no foreign transaction fees, and includes car rental loss and damage insurance and a baggage insurance plan that covers eligible lost, damaged, or stolen baggage. The recently added trip delay protection coverage should make you rest a little easier, too.

Disadvantages of the American Express Green

If you need a top-of-wallet card for earning on dining and travel, there aren't too many notable disadvantages here. However, if those aren't categories you find yourself spending lots of money on, the Amex Green won't be a good match for you.

The same is true if you aren't interested in taking advantage of Amex's transfer partners when it comes to redeeming your points. While you can still get 1 cent per point in value by redeeming Amex points directly for airfare at amextravel.com, there are other cards with better redemption rates on that score.

For instance, Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card can be redeemed for 1.25 cents per point on all travel (not just airfare) via the Chase travel portal, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve gets an even better 1.5 cents per point when redeemed that way.

Related: Get the classic Chase Sapphire Preferred travel credit card with a 60,000-point bonus.

Also, if you need a card that'll provide ongoing airport lounge access, this card won't deliver. Yes, there are up to $100 in LoungeBuddy credits, but if you use lounges on a regular basis, you'll burn through that $100 in just a handful of visits. You'd need to turn to a card with a higher annual fee — like the Amex Platinum, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card — if regular airline lounge access is a priority.

Clear is a terrific program for regular travelers who may already have Global Entry or TSA PreCheck but are looking for ways to further speed through airport security. However, it's not a must-have for casual travelers who might only find themselves at a TSA checkpoint a few times a year.

Finally, it could be argued that the Amex Green should include cell phone insurance. It's a perk included on several Chase and Wells Fargo credit cards, many of which have lower annual fees than the Amex Green.

Stacking up the American Express Green against our benchmark

CNN Underscored has chosen the Citi® Double Cash Card as our "benchmark" credit card. That doesn't mean it's the best credit card on the market — rather, it means we use it as a basic standard to compare other credit cards and see where they score better, and where they're worse.

Here's how the Amex Green scores against our benchmark. The features of each card in the below chart are colored in green, red or white. Green indicates a card feature that is better than our benchmark. Red indicates the feature is worse than our benchmark, and white indicates the feature is either equivalent or cannot be directly compared to our benchmark.

When reviewing other credit cards, we use this format and these criteria to compare them with our benchmark. You can read our credit card methodology for more details on what we take into account when it comes to perks, protections and redemption value.

Other credit cards similar to the American Express Green

In terms of all-around travel cards, the primary competitor to the Amex Green is the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which also earns 3x points on all travel and dining globally, but carries a much higher $550 annual fee. However, you'll get a $300 annual travel credit on the Sapphire Reserve, which is much easier to use than the LoungeBuddy and Clear credits on the Amex Green, plus a Priority Pass Select membership with regular access to over 1,200 airport lounges around the world and a $60 annual DoorDash credit in both 2020 and 2021.

But even with the $300 travel credit and $60 DoorDash credit, you're still paying a net annual fee of $190 on the Chase Sapphire Reserve. That's $40 more than the Amex Green, and that's before counting the pair of up to $100 credits, which can theoretically knock the net cost of the card down to zero if you can utilize both credits.

Related: Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve worth the increased annual fee?

Another Amex Green competitor is the Citi Premier℠ Card, a mid-tier travel and entertainment credit card which earns 3 points per dollar on travel (including gas stations), 2 points per dollar on restaurants and entertainment, and carries an alluring 60,000-point sign-up bonus — worth at least $600 in free travel.

With a $95 annual fee, the Citi Premier is a compelling alternative to the Amex Green, and may make more sense if you're a road warrior who spends more at the pump than on airfare. But the Citi Premier has no annual credits at all, so you'll pay the full $95 fee each year with no offsets aside from the card's rewards and benefits. Citi ThankYou points also aren't as useful as Amex Membership Rewards, even for expert points and miles collectors.

If you don't need transferable points, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card has no annual fee and earns 3 points per dollar on a whole slew of categories, including dining, travel, gas stations, ride-shares, transit and popular streaming services. But you're essentially locked to a redemption value of 1 cent per point when it comes to Wells Fargo Go Far Rewards, so its impossible to get outsized travel value from the card.

Should you get the American Express Green Card?

The American Express Green Card.

Avid travelers can probably justify the higher cost of the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve, since they can take advantage of all the perks those cards offer. But for casual travelers or those just starting to ramp up their business travel, the American Express Green could make sense.

The Amex Green's comparatively low $150 annual fee is much easier to swallow than $550, and it's offset by up to $200 in annual credits between Clear and LoungeBuddy. There's also something to be said about its simplicity. A flat 3x earning rate across all restaurants and all travel worldwide is easy to remember.

If you can't take advantage of the credits, then a cheaper competing card such as the Citi Premier or Wells Fargo Propel Amex may be a better option, But if you know how to effectively transfer versatile Amex points to a variety of airline and hotel partners for drool-worthy trips, you might consider putting an Amex Green card in your purse or wallet.

Learn more about the American Express Green Card.

Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best credit cards of 2020.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they're subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.