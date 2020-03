(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- After an eventful Super Tuesday , Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign and has endorsed Joe Biden.

-- The Supreme Court appeared split after hearing the first major abortion case with a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

-- There are now at least 137 cases of novel coronavirus in the US. Keep up with the latest here.

-- Following Tuesday's 24 tornado deaths, rescuers in Tennessee are still searching for missing people.