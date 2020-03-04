(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- After an eventful Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign and has endorsed Joe Biden.
-- The Supreme Court appeared split after hearing the first major abortion case with a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
-- There are now at least 137 cases of novel coronavirus in the US. Keep up with the latest here.
-- Following Tuesday's 24 tornado deaths, rescuers in Tennessee are still searching for missing people.
-- The Federal Reserve might have to cut interest rates all the way to zero, in a quest to avoid a coronavirus-fueled recession.
-- Alex Trebek, host of "Jeopardy!", says he's beating his cancer odds.
-- A 50-year-old actor married a 16-year-old girl in 2011. Now, Doug Hutchinson and Courtney Stodden are divorced.