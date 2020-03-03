The egos have landed ahead of Super Tuesday

This analysis was excerpted from the March 3 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) The egos have landed.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have reluctantly shelved once-soaring White House dreams. The former mayor from South Bend, Indiana, and the senator from Minnesota have quit the Democratic race, after billionaire Tom Steyer's weekend exit. Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night, and Klobuchar was expected to follow. All three are allowing back-from-the-dead Biden to consolidate the party's center lane -- just in time for the crucial 14-state Super Tuesday primaries.

It's awfully hard to fold a presidential campaign. Previously obscure politicians learn to love being famous. They roam the