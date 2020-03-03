Swapping kisses for elbow bumps. The bizarre ways that coronavirus is changing etiquette

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Tue March 3, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A patient strikes elbow with a medical staff instead of shaking hands at Tangdu Hospital of Xi&#39;an Air Force Military Medical University in Xi&#39;an, northwest China&#39;s Shaanxi Province.
A patient strikes elbow with a medical staff instead of shaking hands at Tangdu Hospital of Xi'an Air Force Military Medical University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(CNN)On Monday, a German politician did what could have been seen as the ultimate faux paus -- he rejected a handshake from his head of state, Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But rather than reprimanding him, Merkel smiled and praised German interior minister Horst Seehofer for his approach, which is growing more common as the coronavirus continues its global spread.
As authorities around the world scramble to contain the novel coronavirus, which has sickened more than 90,000 people and spread to more than 70 countries and territories, people have been facing a dilemma: How should I greet someone?
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer refuses shaking hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany on March 2, due to the spread of coronavirus.