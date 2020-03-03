Multiple people are injured after a dangerous tornado tore through the Nashville area overnight

(CNN) Several people are injured and multiple homes were damaged after large and dangerous tornado tore through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.

John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville also "sustained significant damage," according to a tweet from Nashville International Airport.

The Airport Authority has activated the Emergency Operations Center, and the public has been advised to stay away from the airport until further notice, the tweet said.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado was located near Nashville at 12:38 a.m. CST, moving east about 45 mph, the agency said.

Mt. Juliet police said in a tweet that they are searching for injured people. "There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured," the tweet said.

At least two blocks of multi-story buildings are shown with their windows blown out in the Germantown area of downtown Nashville, images from affiliate WTVF show

