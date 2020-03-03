An 11-year-old Star Wars fan got a R2-D2 bionic arm. Mark Hamill called her a hero

(CNN) It was Isabella Tadlock's dream to be able to bend her fingers and pick things up. But she was born with a disability that make that challenging.

So when the 11-year-old Star Wars fan asked for a R2-D2 bionic arm, she thought it was going to be the best gift ever. Then came the call from a familiar face.

Mark Hamill, known to most as the man who played Luke Skywalker, Skyped Isabella when he found out that her new arm had been delivered. She showed him her new R2-D2 arm and after the two had a 30 minute conversation, he sent her passes to Disney World.

"He could not have been more encouraging and kind," Isabella's mom, Pamela Tadlock told CNN.

Isabella was born with what her family describes as a nub on the end of her left arm nor fingers on her right hand. After multiple surgeries, she now has three fingers and a thumb on her right hand.

