An iconic mural is still standing after a tornado ripped through a Nashville neighborhood

(CNN) A mural with a simple message is giving hope to the residents of Nashville after a powerful tornado tore through town.

The tornado and its accompanying severe weather killed at least 22 people and left numerous homes and buildings in ruins overnight, including a popular music venue called The Basement East.

While staff inside the venue were okay the building "sustained significant damage," it tweeted . But what wasn't damaged was a mural painted on the building's exterior wall.

It reads "I Believe in Nashville" over an image of the Tennessee flag, and it's giving the community hope in the face of anguish.

A television news crew works in front of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee.

The mural is one of a series of "I Believe in Nashville" murals scattered across Nashville by street artist Adrien Saporiti. The image has become somewhat of a logo for the city as the murals have been featured in GQ Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, the hit TV series "American Pickers," a Pepsi commercial and even a Hayden Panettiere music video, according to the Tennessean.

