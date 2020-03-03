A man is sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland victims

(CNN) A man who cyberstalked and sent threatening messages to families of Parkland shooting victims has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars.

Brandon Michael Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana, California, was sentenced Monday to 66 months in federal prison, the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida announced

Fleury was convicted of cyberstalking and sending a kidnapping threat to relatives of those killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts to target victims' families between December 2018 and January 2019, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

He taunted the recipients about the deaths of their loved ones under aliases including the