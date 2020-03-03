A man brought a llama to his sister's wedding, delighting just about everyone but the bride

(CNN) With her crisp white dress and beautifully done hair, the bride arrived at the wedding hall ready to be married.

Then she saw her brother. And next to him, a llama.

Riva Weinstock was unamused, but she didn't need to say so -- her reaction to the well-dressed wedding crasher was caught on camera and seen around the world.

Her brother, Mendl, posted the photo on Reddit where it quickly blew up, receiving more than 150,000 upvotes. That made it the top overall post this week and the subject of much internet joy.

How the llama came to be

