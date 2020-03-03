The 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' comes down 2 weeks after it was set to implode

(CNN) The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is leaning no longer.

The 11-story building fell on Monday, a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it. And another week after its failed implosion.

The building became a local marvel after its center withstood the strategically placed explosion, if at a slight angle.

"You could see the building fall down and then that tower there just kind of stopped," one witness told CNN affiliate KTVT . "Everybody went, 'Oh no,' and there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing."

The building finally toppled Monday.

It isn't totally unusual that parts of a building need a little extra push, a spokesperson for the demolition company said at the time.

Read More