Charlottesville will celebrate the end of slavery as an official holiday instead of Thomas Jefferson's birthday

(CNN)For the first time since World War II, the city where Thomas Jefferson once called home is no longer considering his birthday an official holiday.
Instead, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, has replaced celebrating Jefferson's birthday with a new holiday -- Liberation and Freedom Day -- to mark the beginning of emancipation for 14,000 enslaved residents.
On March 3, Charlottesville commemorates the day Union troops arrived in 1865 at the end of the Civil War when city officials surrendered and the slaves were freed.
While Liberation and Freedom Day has been celebrated since 2017 when the Charlottesville City Council declared it a holiday, this is the first year Jefferson's birthday on April 13 will not be officially celebrated. Councilors voted 4-1 to remove his birthday as a holiday in June 2019.
The city celebrates Liberation and Freedom Day from March 1-8, with a week-long schedule of events ranging from vigils and community dinners to concerts and panel discussions.
"We're not going to forget Mr. Jefferson. His name adorns streets, parks, endowed chairs at the university, lecture halls and he's just all over the place," Jalane Schmidt, a University of Virginia professor and one of the event organizers, told CNN. "But we prioritize the emancipation of slaves over his birthday."
Finding something worth celebrating
Although Jefferson served as America's third president, authored the Declaration of Independence, and founded the University of Virginia, he was also a slave owner.
"It's very hard to expect us to celebrate an individual who said black people didn't have the ability to emote, that we