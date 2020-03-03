Charlottesville will celebrate the end of slavery as an official holiday instead of Thomas Jefferson's birthday

(CNN) For the first time since World War II, the city where Thomas Jefferson once called home is no longer considering his birthday an official holiday.

Instead, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, has replaced celebrating Jefferson's birthday with a new holiday -- Liberation and Freedom Day -- to mark the beginning of emancipation for 14,000 enslaved residents

On March 3, Charlottesville commemorates the day Union troops arrived in 1865 at the end of the Civil War when city officials surrendered and the slaves were freed.

While Liberation and Freedom Day has been celebrated since 2017 when the Charlottesville City Council declared it a holiday, this is the first year Jefferson's birthday on April 13 will not be officially celebrated. Councilors voted 4-1 to remove his birthday as a holiday in June 2019.

The city celebrates Liberation and Freedom Day from March 1-8, with a week-long schedule of events ranging from vigils and community dinners to concerts and panel discussions.

Read More