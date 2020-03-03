Chinese student assaulted in 'racist' coronavirus attack in London

(CNN) A 23-year-old Chinese man studying in London has spoken out about racism linked to the coronavirus after suffering facial injuries in a "racially aggravated assault."

Jonathan Mok wrote about his ordeal in a public post on Facebook Monday, detailing how he was attacked by a group of people on Oxford Street, a busy shopping area in the center of the British capital, at about 9.15 p.m. local time (4.15 p.m. ET) on February 24.

The attack comes at a time of increasing xenophobia against people of East Asian appearance in the UK and around the world.

"The guy who tried to kick me then said, 'I don't want your coronavirus in my country', before swinging another sucker punch at me, which resulted in my face exploding with blood (from my nose)," wrote Mok.