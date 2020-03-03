Don't try to make your own hand sanitizer just because there's a shortage from coronavirus

(CNN) As anxiety surrounding the novel coronavirus swirls in the US, some stores are struggling to keep up with the demand for hand sanitizer. With the shelves empty and online pharmacies out of stock, people have resorted to making their own.

But think twice about joining them -- experts are wary and even caution against the idea.

Recipes for DIY hand sanitizer are popping all over the internet. A quick search reveals news articles, YouTube how-to's and step-by-step visual guides.

The World Health Organization even has an