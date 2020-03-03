If you love shopping at Wayfair, then you already know about the stylish and affordable home decor, furniture, appliances and more that it has to offer, not to mention the seemingly infinite number of products there are to shop. Case in point: There are nearly 10,000 styles of wall mirrors to choose from, and that's just one category.

So when the retailer announced the launch of its newest storage and organization collection, we knew it was going to be good.

Just in time for spring cleaning, Wayfair's new Dotted Line collection is a one-stop shop for things like drawer organizers, shelving units, garment racks and so much more. Plus, everything is super affordable, and there are even select items already on sale. With over 800 products in the collection (yes, you read that correctly), you're sure to find everything you need to Marie Kondo your kitchen, bathroom, closet and whatever else needs tidying up in your life.

It's extremely understandable if you don't have time to sift through all 800 new products that the Dotted Line collection has to offer, so we picked out our favorite items to help jump-start your shopping cart. Scroll down to find everything you need for your spring cleaning and organizing needs from Wayfair's Dotted Line collection now.

Clare Drawer Organizer ($17.99, originally $32.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Clare Drawer Organizer

Are you finally getting around to cleaning out your messy junk drawer (don't worry, we all have them) or looking for a better way to store your kitchen utensils? Either way, this clear drawer organizer is the easiest way to keep your items tucked away neatly so you can quickly find what you're looking for.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Spice Rack ($81.99, originally $119.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Spice Rack

Make cooking (and organizing your pantry) even easier with this space-saving spice rack. Easily access all of your herbs, spices, and containers thanks to this easy-to-hang industrial-style wire rack with five shelves.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cass Makeup and Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer ($37.99, originally $43.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Cass Makeup and Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer

Stop digging to the bottom of your makeup bag for what you need and start using this ultra-sleek acrylic makeup case to find and organize your beauty products. With six drawers and multiple compartments on top, this clear storage case is pretty enough to display on your vanity to show off your favorite beauty buys.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dee 4 Container Food Storage Set ($37.99, originally $49.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Dee 4 Container Food Storage Set

Whether you're looking to organize your bathroom cabinets, refrigerator or pantry, this set of four BPA-free clear plastic bins will make finding what you need even easier, and they'll look so stylish and modern we'll bet you'll want to use them in every room possible. Bonus: They're freezer-safe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amy Shelving Unit ($116.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Amy Shelving Unit

This gorgeous open-shelving unit might just be one of the coolest pieces in Wayfair's Dotted Line collection. With five tiers of shelves for tons of storage and display space (not to mention a neutral bamboo finish), it's the perfect addition to any room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ashlee Leaning Ladder Bookcase ($116.99, originally $121.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Ashlee Leaning Ladder Bookcase

If you love the Amy shelving unit above, but have a smaller space to work with, this ladder bookcase offers the same number of tiered shelves in a more compact design. Use it to show off books, trinkets, pictures and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cory Adjustable Drawer Organizer ($20.49, originally $33.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Cory Adjustable Drawer Organizer

For a more rustic-style drawer organizer than the clear plastic one featured above, try this bamboo one. Its adjustable design expands from four sections to six in order to fit perfectly in any drawer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Elton Storage Organizer with Wall Baskets ($99.99, originally $149.05; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Elton Storage Organizer with Wall Baskets

Free up your floor space with this four-basket wall-mounted organizer. Use it in your bathroom, pantry, closet or office — no matter where you decide to hang it, it's sure to come in handy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Storage Fabric Basket ($47.99, originally $93.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Storage Fabric Basket

Keep your bath linens or cozy blankets organized and in one eye-appealing place with this woven cotton-blend storage basket.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Enos Kitchen Cart with Wood Top ($183.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Enos Kitchen Cart with Wood Top

Whether you're working in a small-space kitchen or looking for some extra storage, this kitchen cart is sure to help. The bamboo work surface doubles as a butcher block for preparing ingredients, while its shelves and towel rod provide extra storage space. It's basically the perfect addition to just about any kitchen.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dillon Garment Rack ($78.99, originally $89.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Dillon Garment Rack

Lacking closet space? This streamlined and modern-style garment rack is functional and decorative at the same time. You can hang your clothes and display your accessories in an organized fashion that saves space and adds personality to any spatially challenged room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grace 10 Container Food Storage Set ($47.99, originally $66.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Grace 10 Container Food Storage Set

Never let your cereal go stale again with this BPA- and lead-free plastic food storage set of 10 containers in various sizes. Not only are the containers dishwasher-safe, but they're freezer- and microwave-safe too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chris Stainless Steel Countertop Dish Rack ($53.95, originally $63.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Chris Stainless Steel Countertop Dish Rack

Forget towel-drying your dishes after you wash them! Instead, let them drain dry in this sleek-looking dish rack that holds dishes, bowls and cutlery.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Valet Folding Drying Rack ($29.99, originally $35; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Valet Folding Drying Rack

Never shrink a sweater again (and save energy!) thanks to this contemporary X-frame folding drying rack. Easy to open and close, this portable drying rack can hold up to 22 pounds and is ideal for air-drying delicate clothing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Connor Tank Top Bathroom Accessory Tray ($16.99, originally $24.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Connor Tank Top Bathroom Accessory Tray

Add a touch of modern flair to your bathroom or vanity countertop with this bamboo and acrylic tray.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.