Don't leave this one-day TRX deal hanging

So you don't have space for a bulky treadmill or elliptical in your home? That's no excuse! You can still build your own home gym today with this TRX Suspension Training System, now on sale in Amazon's Gold Box.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Training System ($94.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

This system, which is designed to help users build strength, increase flexibility and spot train, includes the famous suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, a 35-page workout guide and two bonus online workouts, and a mesh pouch to carry it all. The strap can easily anchor to doors, rafters or beams at home, and trees, poles and posts outdoors. The anchors can support up to 350 pounds of resistance.

Once you've learned TRX's seven foundational movements — push, pull, plank, lunge, hinge, squat and rotate — you can move on to hundreds of other exercises that work your full body. Plus, when you buy into this TRX deal, you'll also gain six months of free access to the TRX premium app, which has even more workouts to explore.

This deal on a best-selling fitness system will only last for one day, though, so if you're looking to amp up your home workouts, shop now. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.