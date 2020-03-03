Why women feel pressured to shave

Marianna Cerini, CNN

Updated 3:46 AM ET, Tue March 3, 2020

Lady Gaga performs at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards at the MuchMusic HQ on June 19, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.
(CNN)Type "When did women start..." into Google and one of the first autocomplete suggestions to pop up is, "When did women start shaving?"

The answer goes back centuries. Hair removal -- or otherwise -- has long shaped gender dynamics, served as a signifier of class and defined notions of femininity and the "ideal body."
However, in its most recent evolution, body hair is being embraced by a growing number of young women who are turning a source of societal shame and turning it into a sign of personal strength.
The rise of gender fluidity, the body-positivity movement and the beauty sector's growing inclusiveness have all contributed to the new wave of hirsuteness.