An Australian thief used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace

(CNN) Melbourne police are searching for a thief who used unorthodox methods to steal a Versace necklace.

The man, who has not yet been identified, used a fishing rod to remove the necklace from a mannequin in a high-end fashion store in Melbourne, Australia, last week, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on February 24. Security footage released publicly by the police show the man walking up to the store, holding a fishing rod and looking around the seemingly empty street.