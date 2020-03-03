An Australian thief used a fishing rod to steal a Versace necklace

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 11:45 PM ET, Tue March 3, 2020

A man captured on security footage who burgled a store in Melbourne, Australia, using a fishing rod.
(CNN)Melbourne police are searching for a thief who used unorthodox methods to steal a Versace necklace.

The man, who has not yet been identified, used a fishing rod to remove the necklace from a mannequin in a high-end fashion store in Melbourne, Australia, last week, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on February 24. Security footage released publicly by the police show the man walking up to the store, holding a fishing rod and looking around the seemingly empty street.
Authorities believe the man made a hole in the storefront glass window, then slid the fishing rod through the hole into the store to lift the necklace from the mannequin inside, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.