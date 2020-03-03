Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Stephen Mays, CNN

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Tue March 3, 2020

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The US Federal Reserve announced its first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis, citing the "evolving risks" posed by coronavirus.
-- Analysis: Super Tuesday is here, and it's a big day for the Democratic presidential race. These are the five most likely scenarios to play out tonight.
-- A mural with a simple message is giving hope to the residents of Nashville after a powerful tornado tore through town.
    -- Bobbie Battista, the former host of "TalkBack Live" and one of the original CNN Headline News anchors, has died at age 67.
    -- The World Health Organization chief warns "we are in uncharted territory" as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 90,000.
      -- A large asteroid will fly by Earth next month, but NASA reassures it won't hit us.
      -- At 91 years old, Mickey Mouse finally has his own ride at Disney World