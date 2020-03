(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The US Federal Reserve announced its first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis , citing the "evolving risks" posed by coronavirus.

-- Analysis: Super Tuesday is here, and it's a big day for the Democratic presidential race. These are the five most likely scenarios to play out tonight.

-- Bobbie Battista, the former host of "TalkBack Live" and one of the original CNN Headline News anchors, has died at age 67.