A woman almost got trampled when she tried to pet a moose in Colorado

(CNN) A video of a confrontation between a woman and a moose in Colorado shows why you shouldn't try to pet wildlife, no matter how friendly they look.

In the video, shot by professional photographer Anna Stonehouse, a woman walks up to a moose by the side of the road in Breckenridge, Colorado. She reaches out to touch it while all around her, people shout warnings to run away.

The moose turns around and tries to kick her.

"I thought I was going to witness her getting stomped to death!" Stonehouse wrote on Facebook.

When the unidentified woman finally left the moose alone, it wandered over to a nearby bush to nibble some leaves in peace.

