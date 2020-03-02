Dr. Seuss: A poem to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel's birthday

(CNN)You read his timeless rhymes
You watched all the cartoons
The "Cat in the Hat"
Thing One, and Thing Two
But do you know how it all started?
Do you know where it all began?
The story of the man who
brought the world "Green Eggs and Ham"?
No need to sit and worry
No — we'll explain it all
Just sit back in your chair, relax and
Silent that next call
His mom was Henrietta
His dad was Theodore
They brought him to the world
March 2, 1904
At night she'd sing her songs for him
Always at bedtime
Later on in life he said
That's why he loved to rhyme