Dr. Seuss: A poem to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel's birthday

(CNN) You read his timeless rhymes

You watched all the cartoons

The "Cat in the Hat"

Thing One, and Thing Two

Dr. Seuss "The Cat in the Hat"

But do you know how it all started?

Do you know where it all began?

The story of the man who

brought the world "Green Eggs and Ham"?

No need to sit and worry

No — we'll explain it all

Just sit back in your chair, relax and

Silent that next call

Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham"

His mom was Henrietta

His dad was Theodore

They brought him to the world

March 2, 1904

At night she'd sing her songs for him

Always at bedtime

Later on in life he said

That's why he loved to rhyme