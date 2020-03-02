Dr. Seuss: A poem to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel's birthday

By Francisco Guzman and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 9:23 AM ET, Mon March 2, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American author and illustrator Dr Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel, 1904 - 1991) sits at his drafting table in his home office with a copy of his book, &#39;The Cat in the Hat&#39;.
American author and illustrator Dr Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel, 1904 - 1991) sits at his drafting table in his home office with a copy of his book, 'The Cat in the Hat'.

(CNN)You read his timeless rhymes

You watched all the cartoons
The "Cat in the Hat"
Thing One, and Thing Two
    Dr. Seuss &quot;The Cat in the Hat&quot;
    Dr. Seuss "The Cat in the Hat"
    But do you know how it all started?
    Read More
    Do you know where it all began?
    The story of the man who
    brought the world "Green Eggs and Ham"?
    No need to sit and worry
    No — we'll explain it all
    Just sit back in your chair, relax and
    Silent that next call
    Dr. Seuss&#39; &quot;Green Eggs and Ham&quot;
    Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham"
    His mom was Henrietta
    His dad was Theodore
    They brought him to the world
    March 2, 1904
    At night she'd sing her songs for him
    Always at bedtime
    Later on in life he said
    That's why he loved to rhyme
    Dr. Seusss book, What Pet Should I Get?
    Dr. Seusss book, What Pet Should I Get?