An Oklahoma college recruiter is out of a job after he asked high schoolers to line up by skin color and hair texture

(CNN)Students at an Oklahoma City high school say a college recruiter told them to line up by skin color and then by whether their hair was "nappy" or straight.
The recruiter was speaking to the entire 11th grade class at Harding Charter Preparatory High School on February 24, according to a statement on the high school's Facebook page.
The recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University has not been identified, but the university said it did not approve the inappropriate activity before the event.
"He led a racist activity that was offensive, harmful and inappropriate. I'm embarrassed and I'm ashamed and I'm mad at what happened and I'm very, very sorry," Oklahoma Christian University President John deSteiguer said at a meeting Sunday. "Within an hour after the school visit, the admissions counselor was no longer employed at the university."
A spokeswoman for the university would not say whether the recruiter was fired or resigned.
"The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma Christian University employee," the university said in a statement. "OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit."
Students said the assembly upset them.
"He was like, 'Let's play a little game,'" one student told CNN affiliate KFOR. "He said, 'OK, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.'"
CNN does not publish the names of minors without express written consent.
The student said the recruiter was white and didn't really talk about the university before having the students move around.
"It seemed like he wasn't really knowledgeable about how to speak with people, even in a diverse school," the student said.
Then the recruiter told them to line up by hair texture, the students said.
"He told us to line up, nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front," another student told KFOR.
"That's when I felt uncomfortable. I was like, 'OK, I don't think this is right,'" the first student said.
The other student told KFOR some teachers left the assembly in tears.
"They were crying and they were offended. Their faces just looked disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, 'That's not OK,'" the student told the station.
In the high school's statement, principal Steven Stefanick said staff members immediately reported what was happening to school administrators, who contacted the university.
"As a school community, we are proud of