An Oklahoma college recruiter is out of a job after he asked high schoolers to line up by skin color and hair texture

(CNN) Students at an Oklahoma City high school say a college recruiter told them to line up by skin color and then by whether their hair was "nappy" or straight.

The recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University has not been identified, but the university said it did not approve the inappropriate activity before the event.

"He led a racist activity that was offensive, harmful and inappropriate. I'm embarrassed and I'm ashamed and I'm mad at what happened and I'm very, very sorry," Oklahoma Christian University President John deSteiguer said at a meeting Sunday. "Within an hour after the school visit, the admissions counselor was no longer employed at the university."

A spokeswoman for the university would not say whether the recruiter was fired or resigned.

