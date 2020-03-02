New York City's endangered pay phones will soon go extinct

(CNN) New York City's once-ubiquitous street pay phones may soon be a thing of the past.

A spokesperson for New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson's office told CNN about 30 pay phones are expected to be removed by the end of March, with Johnson himself saying they would start in Hell's Kitchen.

"The antiquated and outdated pay phone booths take up much-needed sidewalk space," Johnson said in a statement to CNN. "Removing these booths is a win for pedestrians who navigate these crowded blocks. I want to thank the local residents who partnered with us on this and the Department of Information, Technology and Telecommunications for working with my office to address this issue."

Although the archetype of a phone on a hook will disappear from most of the city, LinkNYC kiosks provide users across the city the ability to make free calls to anyone in the United States.

The kiosks, which are being deployed across the city and primarily provide free public WiFi, also take up less space than payphones, offer complimentary USB charging ports and are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to LinkNYC's website

Read More