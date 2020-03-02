Los Angeles County DA's husband points gun toward Black Lives Matter protesters

(CNN) Black Lives Matter protesters who gathered outside the home of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey early Monday were met by her husband, who waved a gun at them and told them to leave.

Lacey apologized for the incident, but mentioned death threats she's received and the times she's been followed and confronted.

The incident was videotaped by a Black Lives Matter member and is posted on social media.

"I will shoot you. Get off of my porch," David Lacey can be heard saying as he stood in the doorway.

Black Lives Matter members have been critical of Jackie Lacey, claiming that officers involved in fatal shootings of African Americans are not being held accountable.

