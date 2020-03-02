Couple beats astronomical odds with second baby born on Leap Day

(CNN) It's rare to have one child born on a Leap Day. But two?

The lightning struck twice for Lindsay and Dane Demchak.

Lindsay first gave birth to their son Omri on February 29, 2016. Their daughter Scout joined the family last weekend. Her birth date: February 29, 2020.

Dane Demchak holds his baby daughter on February 29, 2020.

"Deep down I wanted it to happen and always joked with my wife that she will be born then too, but never really believed it [would] happen again," Dane told CNN. "I think they said the odds were 1 in 2 million.

Beating the odds

