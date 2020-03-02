National Museum of American Jewish History files for bankruptcy

(CNN) The National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents.

The museum -- which was founded in 1976 and is a Smithsonian affiliate -- announced it will continue operating while undergoing reorganization, according to a news release issued Monday.

"The future is only likely to get better and brighter," interim CEO Misha Galperin told CNN on Monday. "It's a very important, historic place where the nation was born and we're here to tell the nation what American Jews are grateful for, what was done for us in America and what we in turn contributed to the United States."

Galperin said most of the museum's $30 million in debt stems from loans the museum took out to fund the construction of its new building on Independence Mall between 2008 -- at the height of the economic recession -- and 2010, when the building was completed. Outside funding levels declined sharply due to the recession, necessitating the loans, officials said.

"[Funding] didn't return until the levels of pre-2008 until about a year ago," Galperin said. "In order to finish construction, the museum had to borrow money and we were hopeful we could repay the money. We never could."

