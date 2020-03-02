London (CNN) It all started with a tweet from a concerned big sister.

"Can't believe how awful kids are," Ellis Landreth, 24, wrote on Friday, explaining that her little brother was being bullied for setting up an Instagram account to review his favorite books.

"Kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see," she said, along with a screenshot of her brother Callum Manning's account.

"All I was expecting was a few of my followers to show him some encouragement and support, and that he wasn't 'weird' or 'sad' for preferring to read," Landreth told CNN.

But then the internet did its thing.

