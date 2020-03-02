Last week a 13-year-old was bullied for his love of books. Now he has 230,000 Instagram followers

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 8:16 AM ET, Mon March 2, 2020

Callum Manning, 13, from northeast England, received thousands of followers on Instagram after being bullied for posting about his love of books.
London (CNN)It all started with a tweet from a concerned big sister.

"Can't believe how awful kids are," Ellis Landreth, 24, wrote on Friday, explaining that her little brother was being bullied for setting up an Instagram account to review his favorite books.
"Kids in his new school have seen it and have created a group chat calling him a creep slagging him off about it and added him to it so he could see," she said, along with a screenshot of her brother Callum Manning's account.
"All I was expecting was a few of my followers to show him some encouragement and support, and that he wasn't 'weird' or 'sad' for preferring to read," Landreth told CNN.
    But then the internet did its thing.
    A few hours after her tweet, Callum, 13, had raked in thousands of followers.
    By Monday, he was Instagram-famous.
    "He's absolutely overwhelmed," Landreth said. "He can't even get through all his DMs. He has around 15,000."