Comedian changes name to Hugo Boss to protest brand's treatment of small businesses

London (CNN) A British comedian has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss to protest behavior by the German fashion company.

Comedian Joe Lycett announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had changed his name via deed poll to Hugo Boss.

In a statement posted online, the 31-year-old comedian claimed that the fashion brand had sent cease and desist letters to several small businesses and charities who have used the word "Boss," costing them thousands of pounds in legal and rebranding costs.

He said in a tweet that it was "clear" the company "hates people using their name."

"Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss," he added.