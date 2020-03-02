Israel is voting on Monday. Here's what you need to know

(CNN)Israel is holding its third election in 11 months, with voters trying to find a way to break the country's seemingly intractable political deadlock.
Like the two polls held in 2019, Monday's vote pits Israel's longest-serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, against former military chief, Benny Gantz.
Opinion polls have barely shifted in this third round of campaigning -- with neither Gantz's Blue and White party nor Netanyahu's Likud party appearing set to win the support they need to build a successful coalition.
Likud looks to be finishing the campaign the stronger, but probably not by enough to break the stalemate. Already, doomsayers predict the country is headed for a fourth poll sometime in the summer.
Here's what you need to know about the Israeli election:
How does it work and who are the key players?
Thirty parties are taking part, but Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White are sure to be comfortably ahead of anybody else in the battle for the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset.
Likud is a party on the right of Israeli politics, while Blue and White has positioned itself as centrist.
Three major pre-election polls showed Likud narrowly in front of Blue and White, but neither party is anywhere close to the 61 seats needed for a majority. By itself, that is not surprising -- Israel is well used to governing coalitions made up for several parties.