Israel is voting on Monday. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) Israel is holding its third election in 11 months, with voters trying to find a way to break the country's seemingly intractable political deadlock.

Like the two polls held in 2019, Monday's vote pits Israel's longest-serving leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, against former military chief, Benny Gantz.

Opinion polls have barely shifted in this third round of campaigning -- with neither Gantz's Blue and White party nor Netanyahu's Likud party appearing set to win the support they need to build a successful coalition.

Likud looks to be finishing the campaign the stronger, but probably not by enough to break the stalemate. Already, doomsayers predict the country is headed for a fourth poll sometime in the summer.

Here's what you need to know about the Israeli election:

Read More