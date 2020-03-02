Last chance to get a Marriott credit card with up to 100,000 bonus points

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Planning to stay at a Marriott hotel in the near future? Right now could be the perfect time to consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.

The Marriott Boundless card currently has an increased limited-time offer that's available through the links in this story until March 4, 2020. If you apply for the card right now, you can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months after you open the account. Based on the point valuations of CNN Underscored's partner The Points Guy, Marriott points are worth 0.8 cents a piece, which makes this bonus worth $800.

Marriott Boundless credit card benefits

While a 100,000-point bonus is definitely a good reason to jump on this card, there are also many other benefits that are extended to Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers, making this a nice card to hold onto year after year if you regularly stay at Marriott hotels.

With this card, you'll receive complimentary Marriott Silver elite status for as long as you have the card. Silver status gets you a 10% bonus on points earned during your Marriott stays and late checkout. Although this is Marriott's lowest-tier elite status, having some sort of status is better than no status at all, and it could potentially even get you a better room during check-in (though improved rooms are not guaranteed).

Or, if you're looking to earn Marriott Gold elite status — which is one step up from Silver status — the Marriott Boundless card gives you 15 annual elite night credits. Since you typically need 50 nights to achieve Gold status, this benefit brings your annual requirement down to 35 nights — a much more obtainable number. You can also use these 15 elite nights toward any level of Marriott status if you stay at Marriotts often enough. Alternatively, you can also earn Marriott Gold elite status by spending $35,000 on the card each account year.

But my favorite benefit with this card is the complimentary award certificate. Starting with your first yearly account renewal (meaning when you pay your credit card annual fee at the start of the second year) and every year thereafter, you'll receive a certificate that can be used at any Marriott hotel for one night costing 35,000 points or less. This means you can use it at any category 1 through 5 property on the Marriott award chart except for category 5 hotels during peak periods.

The JW Marriott in Rio de Janeiro is a category 5 hotel.

Other great perks include baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and purchase protection. And with the Marriott Boundless card carrying only a $95 annual fee, you can easily come out well ahead with all these cardholder perks. In fact, if you can use the card's complimentary award night each year for a room that would otherwise cost $95 or more, you'll easily make the card worth it.

Comparing the Marriott Boundless against our benchmark credit card

The Marriott Boundless card earns 6 points for every dollar you spend at participating Marriott hotels, and 2 points per dollar on all other purchases. Based on The Points Guy valuation of 0.8 cents per Marriott point, this nets you an effective return of 4.8% on Marriott purchases and 1.6% on all other purchases. This is a decent return when you stay at a Marriott hotel, but not a great option for the rest of your daily credit card spending.

When compared to CNN Underscored's benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card, you'll notice that the 2x points earned with your Marriott Boundless card is actually pretty low. With the Citi Double Cash, you earn 2% cash back on everything — 1% when you make a purchase and another 1% as you pay it off. So unless you're able to get much more value from your Marriott points than 0.8 cents apiece, you won't want to rely solely on this card for everyday usage.

Alternatively, if you have large travel expenses, you might want to instead consider either the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card from Chase if you have a business. The Sapphire Preferred earns 2 points per dollar on most travel purchases — including Marriott hotel stays — while the Ink Business Preferred earns 3 points per dollar on up to $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year across several business-friendly categories, one of which is travel.

These cards earn valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be transferred to many different airline and hotel partners, including Marriott itself. That's why our partner The Points Guy values Chase points at a much higher 2 cents apiece, since their flexibility means you can use them when and where you want instead of being restricted to a single hotel chain. Even if you're earning fewer points with these cards than the Marriott card, you're getting much more value for your points.

Prefer a Marriott credit card with no annual fee?

If you're looking to earn Marriott points but with a no-annual fee credit card, you might want to consider the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card. Although the limited-time offer on this card will only earn you 50,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases within your first three months, it has no annual fee.

But even though you won't pay anything to carry this card, it only earns 3 points per dollar at participating Marriott hotels instead of the 6x points of the Marriott Boundless card, and the same 2x points on all other purchases. You also still get some of the same card benefits, such as complimentary Silver elite status, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and purchase protection, but you will not receive the highly valuable 35,000-point complimentary night certificate after your first year.

Ultimately, we prefer the Marriott Boundless card over the Marriott Bold card, as long as you're able to maximize the benefits, especially the annual complimentary night certificate. But, if a quick bump in Marriott points and automatic Silver elite status is all you're looking for, the Marriott Bold card could check the box.

Is the Marriott Boundless card right for you?

Redeem 60,000 points from the Marriott Boundless credit card for a night at the Marriott Miami Edition.

While this likely wouldn't be a card I would personally use for my everyday spend unless I was looking to earn Marriott Gold status, the Marriott Boundless is absolutely a credit card to consider for the sign-up offer, and then to keep on an ongoing basis specifically for the annual complimentary award certificate.

So if you're looking to quickly increase your Marriott Bonvoy account balance, this is a great time to earn 100,000 bonus points with one credit card. Marriott also has about 30 different brands under its umbrella, which means there are plenty of opportunities across the globe to redeem your Marriott points. Whether you want to stay at an ultra-luxury beach destination in the Caribbean or a few miles down from your favorite amusement park, there truly is a Marriott property for everyone.

