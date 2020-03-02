(CNN) —

Can’t get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It’s the Instant Pot Aura, a multi-use programmable slow cooker, and it’s down to just $69.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker ($69.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com

Instant Pot Aura PHOTO: Amazon

Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you’re likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won’t reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for.

The Aura is the perfect appliance for home chefs who cook for a lot of people. The 6-quart oval pot and clear lid is ideal for cooking larger dishes that can’t fit in a pressure-cooking Instant Pot (it can hold a whole medium-size whole chicken or roast), and it’s just as easy to operate as any other Instant Pot, since you can cook an entire meal with just the push of a button.

There’s no telling how long this sale price will last, so pick up your new pot before time runs out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.