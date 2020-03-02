Add an on-sale Instant Pot Aura to your kitchen

Can't get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It's the Instant Pot Aura, a multi-use programmable slow cooker, and it's down to its lowest price ever for one day only in Amazon's Gold Box.

Instant Pot Aural 9-in-1 Multicooker ($59.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you're likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won't reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for.

The Aura is the perfect appliance for home chefs who cook for a lot of people. The 6-quart oval pot and clear lid is ideal for cooking larger dishes that can't fit in a pressure-cooking Instant Pot (it can hold a whole medium-size whole chicken or roast), and it's just as easy to operate as any other Instant Pot, since you can cook an entire meal with just the push of a button.

This all-time low price will last until midnight PST or until sold out, so pick up your new pot before time runs out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.