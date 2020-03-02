Samsung should have bundled this leather case with the Galaxy Z Flip

While we think the Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable on the market right now, one downside is that accessories for the device are hard to come by. Namely cases, of which we could only find three. Samsung makes one of those: a $79.99 leather case that comes in black or silver. And luckily, it's a winner.

The leather case is split in two parts. The top half that has a cut out for the front-facing display and the main dual-camera setup; the bottom half is a full piece of leather with no holes and an embossed Samsung logo. There are cutouts for all buttons and ports, meaning the case won't disrupt any functionality of the Z Flip.

Unlike other cases that fully wrap around the device, these just hug it and don't provide protection around the phone's buttons. In fact, the bezels for the leather case as a whole sit flush with the inside of the Z Flip, so you won't get any extra protection for drops. Rest assured, though, the leather case hugs the device with a sticky inside that grips the Z Flip, but doesn't cause any damage to it.

Since the two pieces only cover the top and bottom half, the hinge is left exposed. We personally dig this as it shows off the color of the device and the shiny Samsung logo. It won't give you added protection there.

The leather case itself is a smooth finish with some texture ---- light texture that is more grip-able than smooth plastic. It lets you comfortably rest a pair of Galaxy Buds+ or even another phone the bottom half for Wireless PowerShare charging, or even to place the Z Flip on a vertical or flat Qi-enabled wireless charging stand without worrying about it sliding off. Since the phone itself is so slippery, this was a major pain point for us while testing the Z Flip.

It really gives you more peace of mind and results in giving the Z Flip a more high-end look. We've been testing the black leather and it does a good job of hiding scratches and does a decent job of repelling dust and dirt.

We wish Samsung would have included the leather case with the Z Flip instead of the bundled clear case it went with. And at $79.99, it isn't the cheapest phone case ever. But it does manage to solve a major pain point due to the slippery and smooth nature of the foldable. We think it's the perfect pairing for the $1,380 foldable and at the price, is $79.99 too much to pay for peace of mind? It's your choice, but our tech editor is digging it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.