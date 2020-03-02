Take charge of this Amazon sale on Apple Smart Battery Cases for 3 iPhone models

Don't let your iPhone die while you're on the go; keep some power in your pocket with a case that charges your phone when you can't plug in. Right now, three Smart Battery Cases from Apple are on sale at Amazon, so you can eliminate battery-related stress for less than usual.

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7, Black ($59.99, originally $99; amazon.com )

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, Black ($78, originally $129; amazon.com )

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11, Black ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Pick up cases in black for iPhone 7, iPhone XS and iPhone 11 at $59.99, $78 and $99, respectively (white cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone XS are similarly priced). When fully charged, the Smart Battery Case can deliver up to 50% longer battery life. The Smart Battery Cases also work with your phone to charge simultaneously when finally do plug, so both the case and the iPhone will have plenty of juice to get you through the day.

Both the XS and 11 case are Qi certified, but they can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers. Plus, all the cases support Lightning accessories.

The cases aren't bad aesthetics-wise, either. The silicone exterior feels soft and silky in your hand, while inside, a microfiber lining helps protect your phone.

Just be sure to take advantage of these powerful discounts soon; these kinds of Apple products rarely stay on sale for long. For more great deals on Apple, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.