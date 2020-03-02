(CNN) A disgruntled former security guard is holding about 30 people hostage inside a shopping mall near the Philippines capital Manila, an official said.

The incident is still unfolding at Virra Mall, in the Greenhills shopping complex in San Juan city, police told CNN.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the gunman entered the mall at around 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET), and shot and wounded an employee. That person is in a stable condition, Zamora said.

The gunman then took about 30 people hostage inside an administration office on the second floor. The exact number of hostages is unclear.

"We will do our very best to settle this issue peacefully," Zamora said. "We will exert all effort to ensure no one gets hurt in this situation."

