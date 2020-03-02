(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The US Supreme Court will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act sometime next term, presumably after the presidential election.
-- Almost nine times more cases of coronavirus have been reported outside of China than inside in the last 24 hours. Keep up with the latest here.
-- Jack Welch, the former General Electric CEO who led the company through 20 years of its greatest financial success, has died at 84.
-- "Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran is getting back nearly $400,000 after it was stolen from phishing scammers.
-- Marie Osmond's kids won't receive any of her fortune in her will because she believes it would be a "great disservice" to them.
-- Wendy's launched its eagerly anticipated breakfast menu. McDonald's response was to launch its own "National Egg McMuffin Day" on the same day.