(CNN) Kenya's Christine Ongare qualified Saturday for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ongare, 26, made it through to the Olympics after outboxing Ugandan opponent Catherine Nanziri in the women's flyweight (51 kilogram) division at the Africa Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

Ongare won by a unanimous points decision. She also won a bronze medal at the event.