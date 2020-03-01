(CNN)Satellite images released by NASA and the European Space Agency reveal that air pollution over China has gone down since the coronavirus outbreak.
Production in many factories has been halted and transportation has been restricted in order to prevent spreading the virus. In mainland China, tens of thousands of cases have been confirmed with more than 2,700 dead.
From January 1-20 the images show higher levels of nitrogen dioxide over China, but from February 10-25, traces of the gas are hardly visible. Nitrogen dioxide is a yellow-brown gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. It can cause respiratory problems like coughing, asthma, and difficulty breathing.