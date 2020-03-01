White supremacist sentenced for stabbing death that took place three months after he was released from prison

(CNN) A white supremacist gang member has been sentenced to 56 years to life in prison for stabbing a man to death just three months after being released from prison, according to a news release from the office of the Orange County District Attorney.

Craig Matthew Tanber, 40, of Los Alamitos, was convicted in December of one felony count of second-degree murder in the death of Shayan Mazroei and one count of the personal use of a weapon, the release said.

"Shayan's parents were robbed of their only son and a lifetime of memories," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who attended many of the hearings in this case, including today's sentencing. "The sentence handed down today will keep (Tanber) behind bars for his entire adult life and prevent a cold-blooded killer from harming other innocent people and destroying more lives."

In September 2015, Tanber's girlfriend exchanged words with Mazroei when the two went outside a Laguna Niguel bar to smoke. Witnesses said the woman hurled racial slurs at Mazroei, the release said. Video showed the woman spitting on Mazroei several times and then chasing him back into the bar, the release said.

A bouncer asked Tanber and his girlfriend were asked to leave the bar. Video footage showed Tanber returning to the bar, the release said, where he punched Mazroei and stabbed him twice, first through the heart and then in the shoulder.

