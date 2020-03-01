Eighth horse this year dies at Santa Anita racetrack

(CNN) Santa Anita Park in California says it euthanized a horse Saturday, bringing to eight the number of equine deaths this year.

Chosen Vessel, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered a fracture of the left front ankle while on the turf course, a park report says.

X-rays showed the horse could not recover, and the attending veterinarian recommended to put the animal down, the report said.

Horse deaths at Santa Anita gained nationwide attention last year, when officials briefly suspended racing after more than 20 racehorses died in 10 weeks.

That sparked a task force to investigate scores of horse deaths dating back to 2018. But late last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced that the panel found no animal cruelty or criminal activity.

