A New York pizza shop is putting photos of dogs on pizza boxes to help them find homes

(CNN)When ordering a pizza, you expect to receive it in a plain cardboard box that you throw away once you're full.
But a New York pizza shop is giving their customers an especially adorable treat to go with their munchies while helping out a community organization at the same time.
The Just Pizza & Wing Co. franchise in Amherst, New York, is attaching flyers of adoptable dogs to its boxes.
And the yummiest part? Anyone who adopts a dog featured on a pizza box flyer will receive a $50 gift certificate to the pizza shop.
The unique idea came after Mary Alloy, who owns the pizza franchise with three of her children, began volunteering with the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Alloy worked with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ways to help more shelter animals find their forever homes.
"Kimberly texted me one night and was like, 'Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?' and I just couldn't wait," Alloy said. "We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work."
On Friday, customers of the pizza shop began receiving orders with photos of sweet pups who need to be adopted attached to boxes. Alloy said the reaction from customers has been the best part.
People are "absolutely loving" it, and after just a single day of putting the flyers on pizza boxes, a 6-month-old puppy named Larry was adopted on Saturday.