A New York pizza shop is putting photos of dogs on pizza boxes to help them find homes

(CNN) When ordering a pizza, you expect to receive it in a plain cardboard box that you throw away once you're full.

But a New York pizza shop is giving their customers an especially adorable treat to go with their munchies while helping out a community organization at the same time.

And the yummiest part? Anyone who adopts a dog featured on a pizza box flyer will receive a $50 gift certificate to the pizza shop.

The unique idea came after Mary Alloy, who owns the pizza franchise with three of her children, began volunteering with the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Alloy worked with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ways to help more shelter animals find their forever homes.

