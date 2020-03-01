What's March Madness with no fans in the stands? A good way to prevent coronavirus, one group says

(CNN) So much of the hoopla surrounding March Madness is in the crowds, where basketball fans slather themselves with body paint or wear animal masks to support their teams.

But that madness could fade away this year if one players' advocacy group gets its way.

The National College Players Association (NCPA) has asked the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to consider having its men's and women's basketball tournaments with no crowds in the arenas due to coronavirus fears

"In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present," the NCPA said in a statement Saturday.

Oregon fans watch the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in March 2019.

The NCPA advocates for better health and financial protections for college athletes.

Read More