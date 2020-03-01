What's March Madness with no fans in the stands? A good way to prevent coronavirus, one group says

By Wayne Sterling and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 12:16 PM ET, Sun March 1, 2020

Crowds like this one, watching Syracuse play Baylor in March 2019, could be absent in this year's NCAA tournaments after a players' advocacy group requested empty arenas.

(CNN)So much of the hoopla surrounding March Madness is in the crowds, where basketball fans slather themselves with body paint or wear animal masks to support their teams.

But that madness could fade away this year if one players' advocacy group gets its way.
The National College Players Association (NCPA) has asked the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to consider having its men's and women's basketball tournaments with no crowds in the arenas due to coronavirus fears.
"In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present," the NCPA said in a statement Saturday.
    Oregon fans watch the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in March 2019.
    The NCPA advocates for better health and financial protections for college athletes.
    "Google just cancelled a summit in California and Amazon is encouraging its employees to avoid all nonessential travel because of coronavirus concerns," the statement continued. "The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste."
    The NCPA also called for the NCAA to cancel events where players would be in contact with crowds.
    "The NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes," the group said. "Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players."