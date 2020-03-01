Fisherman breaks state record with monster 37-pound lake trout

(CNN) When Thomas Knight set out on the ice to go fishing for lake trout, he was determined to haul in a big one. He came prepared with an 11-inch sucker because big bait attracts big fish, he said.

But what he reeled in was bigger than anything he could have imagined.

Knight, of Meredith, New Hampshire, caught a lake trout last Tuesday that weighed in at 37.65 pounds, easily breaking the state record that was more than 60 years old.

The previous record was 28 pounds set in 1958. Usually, records are broken by a couple ounces, but Knight's fish shattered the record by more than nine pounds.

And before he even reeled it in, he knew it was going to be massive.

