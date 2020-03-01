Homes along Lake Erie are covered in ice following two days of gale-force winds

(CNN) Instead of a winter wonderland, residents living along the shore of Lake Erie in New York woke up this weekend to a winter nightmare when they found their homes completely encased in thick ice.

Ed Mis has lived in his home in Hamburg, New York, for the past eight years, and while the neighborhood has seen ice coatings before, he said this is the first time it's been this bad.

Ice completely coats the outside of the homes.

"It looks fake, it looks unreal," Mis told CNN. "It's dark on the inside of my house. It can be a little eerie, a little frightening."

His home on South Shore Drive in the Hoover Beach neighborhood of Hamburg, about 9 miles south of Buffalo, is covered in several feet of ice and his backyard has about 12 feet of ice, Mis told CNN by phone.

Mis said that there was no ice in his yard or home on Thursday but by Friday morning his home and others were completely covered.

